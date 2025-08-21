CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad visits Uzbekistan, meets leadership to boost defence ties

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reached Tashkent on an official visit, where he held meetings with Uzbekistan’s political and military leadership.

According to ISPR, General Mirza met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defence Minister Major General Shukhrat Khulmukhamedov, and Secretary of the National Security Council Lieutenant General Viktor Makhmudov.

Discussions focused on evolving international and regional geopolitical and security dynamics, with both sides expressing commitment to enhancing cooperation in defence and security sectors.

The Army spokesperson said General Mirza highlighted Pakistan’s deep, brotherly ties with Uzbekistan, stressing the need to advance collaboration for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Uzbek leaders, on the occasion, appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.