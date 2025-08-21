Huge Fire at Karachi Fireworks Factory leaves dozen injured; rescue opt. underway

KARACHI – Chaos erupted in Karachi on Thursday as fireworks factory near MA Jinnah Road suddenly went up in flames, causing explosions that sent shockwaves through the loccaity.

Thick, black smoke billowed high into the sky, visible from miles away, as the fire tore through the factory with unstoppable fury, injuring at least dozen people. The blasts were so violent they shattered windows of surrounding buildings, injuring both residents and unsuspecting passersby caught in the terrifying aftermath.

Rescue teams and firefighters raced against time to battle the raging inferno, while ambulances ferried the wounded to nearby hospitals. Authorities have sealed off the area, but the fire continues to rage as panicked onlookers watch from a distance.

The cause of the catastrophic blaze remains a mystery, but residents are furious, demanding immediate action against dangerous factories operating in the heart of crowded neighborhoods.