Karachi man arrested for extorting women after hacking their phones, WhatsApp

KARACHI – Police have apprehended a man for allegedly hacking women’s mobile phones and social media accounts to extort money through blackmail.

The suspect, identified as Sameer Khan, allegedly targeted women by sending harmful links that allowed him unauthorised access to their personal devices and social media profiles.

Once he gained control of their phones, Khan obtained their contact details and used WhatsApp to send threatening messages and calls.

He is said to have lured women into meetings under false pretenses, recorded compromising videos, and then threatened to release the footage unless they complied with his demands for money or sexual favors.

Authorities found that Khan had extorted multiple victims before his arrest.

Police seized two mobile phones from him, along with several explicit videos. The suspect was arrested by police officers from the Eidgah Police Station, and a case has been filed against him as investigations continue.