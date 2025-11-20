New Nadra Timings Announced For Winter 2025

PESHAWAR – NADRA has announced its new winter 2025 timings for all centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 19 to streamline services and make registration more efficient across the region.

Regional head offices and zonal offices will now remain open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, while registration centers operating five days a week will function in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

NADRA has also sounded an urgent alert for parents! Authorities are urging parents to update their children’s birth forms as soon as they reach three years of age to avoid any complications during school admissions.

Parents can either visit a nearby NADRA office with their child to issue the new birth form or apply conveniently from home via the Pak ID mobile application. This ensures that children’s documents are up-to-date without any hassle.

With these new timings and urgent instructions, NADRA is making it easier than ever for families to stay compliant and avoid last-minute admission headaches.