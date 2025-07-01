These Union Councils got NADRA Services under new initiative

LAHORE – NADRA brought its top identity services directly to local Union Councils. National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) started offering essential identity services directly at Union Council offices to reduce citizen dependence on key NADRA branches.

The new service model allows residents to access core facilities including issuance and renewal of CNICs, Child Registration Certificates (B-Forms), Family Registration Certificates, marital status updates, and ID card cancellations, without having to visit NADRA offices.

The facility initially been launched in select Union Councils of Islamabad, including Saidpur, Sihala, Model Town, Koral, and I-10/4, along with Mureed in Chakwal and Daulat Nagar in Gujrat. NADRA officials say the initiative is part of broader efforts to decentralize services and bring them closer to communities.

In Karachi, NADRA expanded its mobile biker service, raising number of service units from three to eight. This move is aimed at streamlining the CNIC renewal process and enhancing home delivery services.

Residents across all districts of Karachi can now avail CNIC renewal and related services through biker service, as expansion would help ease overcrowding at NADRA offices and offer greater convenience to masses.

To further boost accessibility, NADRA recently updated its Pak ID mobile app and resolved earlier technical issues. A roadshow was held in Karachi to raise awareness of the app, complemented by promotional campaigns at schools, universities, and shopping malls.

Officials emphasized that these steps reflect NADRA’s commitment to leveraging technology and local governance structures to improve public service delivery.