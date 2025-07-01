Transport fares hiked following increase in petroleum prices

LAHORE – After the recent hike in petroleum product prices, transporters have also raised fares across several routes.

The fare for routes from Lahore to Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Chakwal, and Sialkot has been increased by Rs50.

Meanwhile, routes to Mirpur, Karachi, Islamabad, and Kotli have seen fare hikes ranging from Rs200 to Rs300.

Passengers traveling to Sialkot, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Bhalwal, and Jhawarian are now being charged Rs50 to Rs100 more than before.

Specifically, the fare from Lahore to Sialkot has risen from Rs700 to Rs750, while the fare from Lahore to Kotli has jumped from Rs2,000 to Rs2,300.

The government on Tuesday increased the petroleum prices by up to Rs10.39 per litre.

The decision is expected to further burden consumers already grappling with rising inflation. According to an official notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs8.36, bringing it to Rs272.98 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs10.39, now set at Rs266.79 per litre.