Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,000 (Check updated prices here)

ISLAMABAD – Atlas Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs9,000 and new prices will be effective from June 1 (tomorrow).

According to the new price list issued by the automobile giant, the price of most selling unit Honda CD 70 has increased to Rs. 106,500, after hike of Rs3,600. The price of second most famous bike of the company, Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs5,000, taking the rate to Rs168,500.

Premium bikes Honda CB 125F, and CB 150F’s saw an increase of Rs. 9,000.

New prices

Motorbike Old Price Revised Price Price Difference CD-70 102,900 106,500 3,600 CD-70 Dream 109,500 113,500 4,000 Honda Pridor 139,900 144,900 5,000 CG-125 163,500 168,500 5,000 CG-125 SE 193,500 198,500 5,000 CB-125 F 244,900 253,900 9,000 CB-150 F 299,900 308,900 9,000 CB-150 F SE 303,900 312,900 9,000

It is the fourth price hike in the current year and the second within this month. Despite the spiraling prices, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha sold hundreds of thousands of units in current fiscal year.

Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,400 02:04 PM | 2 Mar, 2022 LAHORE – Atlas Honda has increased its bike prices by up to Rs9,400. The highest-selling two-wheelers in the ...

Reports in local media suggest that Ministry of Industries and Production claimed that Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization and many structural and mechanical components are made in country.