Sindh kicks off much-awaited Rescue 1122 service with over 50 ambulances

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated the much-awaited Rescue 1122 service to respond to emergencies in the country’s southeastern region.

Reports in local media said Sindh Health Department has received over 50 ambulances from the provincial government, in collaboration with the World Bank, as part of an initiative to establish rescue and emergency services in the region.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Shah announced that Sindh will get 230 ambulances in total for the service with over 50 vehicles starting operating immediately.

Karachi (31st May 2022) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at inaugural ceremony of state-of-art Rescue 1122 Service at KMC Sports Complex.

The senior PPP leader maintained that the provincial administration will add 40 ambulances each month and the entire project is expected to be completed by October this year.

Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest along with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh is one of the most vulnerable regions in terms of climate change and natural disasters, there are also high incidences of road traffic accidents and that is why it is integral that there be rescue services available in the province.

CM also maintained that the services would be available every 50 kilometers in the city and cover all major highways.

Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said there are already 85 ambulances available in Thatta, Sajawal, and the country’s largest city Karachi, saying the all ambulances have modern trauma, cardiac, and obstetric life support facilities.

Pechuho also revealed that the ambulances will have trained personnel including drivers and paramedics that are both trained in first aid at least.

The fire department and police services will also be merged into the much-needed service for quick response amid emergencies.

Besides the ambulance services, there will also be rapid response centers starting from Mirpur Mathelo and going on till Gambat, Moro, Hyderabad, Nooriabad, and Malir Karachi, per reports.