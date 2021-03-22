Broadsheet commission finds no record of $1.5m payment to UK firm

Also recommends de-sealing of Swiss cases record of Asif Ali Zardari
05:13 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Broadsheet inquiry commission has found no record of $1.5million paid 'inadvertently' in 2008.

In January, Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had informed the Senate that the PPP government made a payment of $1.5 million to a 'wrong firm' in 2008. The commission formed to probe the payments to the UK-based firm completed its findings and submitted its report to the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

Moreover, the documentation in Pakistan High Commission regarding this case was also not found. The commission recorded the statements of 24 witnesses, completing the probe in six weeks.

Swiss cases of Zardari 

The commission also recommended de-sealing Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari. The Swiss cases record was kept in the record room of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The record should be reviewed as to what has to be done with it, the report said.

The authority found all details of the case through the documents submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Led by Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh, the inquiry commission prepared a 100-page report based on its investigation which was submitted to the government on Monday, quoted sources.

