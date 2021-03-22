Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife files contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife files contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry
Share

ISLAMABAD – Sarena Isa, wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday filed a contempt petition against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain over his remarks against the judge.

Sarena moved the Supreme Court two days after the PTI minister shared a tweet about Qazi Faez Isa. On March 19, the federal minister (without naming Justice Qazi Faez Isa) asked the under trial judge to resign from his office and take part in councilor’s election so he can determine his popularity.

“We have been hearing speeches of an under-trial Supreme Court judge for a week, but accusation of contempt of court would be made against us if we respond to it,” Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Meanwhile on Monday, #IStandWithFawadChaudhary remained the top trend in Pakistan.

SC’s Justice Isa allowed to argue his case ... 12:07 AM | 3 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted permission to Justice Qazi Faez Isa to argue his case regarding ...

More From This Category
Pakistan launches 4G broadband services in Gilgit ...
06:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s mother passes ...
05:56 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Broadsheet commission finds no record of $1.5m ...
05:13 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Day parade rescheduled for March 25: ISPR
04:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
PM Imran shares message for youth from COVID-19 ...
06:13 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistan, India to hold first water talks in ...
04:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19
04:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr