Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife files contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD – Sarena Isa, wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday filed a contempt petition against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain over his remarks against the judge.
Sarena moved the Supreme Court two days after the PTI minister shared a tweet about Qazi Faez Isa. On March 19, the federal minister (without naming Justice Qazi Faez Isa) asked the under trial judge to resign from his office and take part in councilor’s election so he can determine his popularity.
“We have been hearing speeches of an under-trial Supreme Court judge for a week, but accusation of contempt of court would be made against us if we respond to it,” Chaudhry said in a tweet.
ایک ہفتے سے سپریم کورٹ کے ایک انڈر ٹرائیل جج کی تقریریں سن رہے ہیں اگر جواب دیا تو دکھ ہوا سے توہین ہوگئ کے بھاشن آجائیں گے محترم اگر اپ کو بھی اپنے گاڈ فادر افتخار چوہدری کی طرح سیاست کاشوق ہے تو مستعفیٰ ہو کر کونسلر کا الیکشن لڑ لیں مقبولیت اور قبولیت دونوں کا اندازہ ہو جائیگا— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 19, 2021
Meanwhile on Monday, #IStandWithFawadChaudhary remained the top trend in Pakistan.
SC’s Justice Isa allowed to argue his case ... 12:07 AM | 3 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted permission to Justice Qazi Faez Isa to argue his case regarding ...
