Clashes in Dir as Pak forces hunt down TTP militants in KP Operation

PESHAWAR – Eight militants of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were gunned down in a joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bilal Haider said the operation against the group, declared by state as Fitna-al-Khawarij, had been ongoing for three days. “So far, eight terrorists have been eliminated. We have recovered five bodies, while the search for the others is continuing,” he stated. The officer added that bad weather and thick forest cover were slowing clearance efforts.

Clashes have also claimed lives on the security forces’ side. Over the weekend, five personnel and three civilians, including a two-year-old child, were martyred, while several policemen sustained injuries. Officials said at least seven terrorists were neutralized during these encounters.

In Upper Dir’s Dobando area, a fierce gun battle stretched for several hours, leaving five suspected militants dead and seven policemen injured. Two local residents from Hatnar Dara were also killed in the crossfire. Police later confirmed that the militants’ bodies were in custody and hinted at possible Afghan connections.

Meanwhile, in Lower Dir’s Lajbook Dara, militants exchanged fire with police before torching vehicles, including two pickups and a car. The TTP later circulated footage of the incident on social media, claiming responsibility.

KP, Balochistan witnessed a sharp rise in militant attacks after TTP unilaterally ended its ceasefire with the government three year back. Most attacks have targeted police and security personnel, prompting intensified counterterrorism operations across the country.