Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K – 26 August 2025

By News Desk
8:38 am | Aug 26, 2025
Gold Prices Surge By 1000 Rupees Reaching 309000 Per Tola

KARACHI – The gold market in Pakistan shows stability as price of the precious metal stood firm at Rs359,800 per tola, while the cost of 10 grams of gold rose slightly to Rs308,470.

Gold Rates Today

City 24 Karat Gold tola
Karachi Rs359,800
Lahore Rs359,800
Islamabad Rs359,800
Peshawar Rs359,800
Quetta Rs359,800

According to market updates, the same per tola rate was observed in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, reflecting uniformity across the country.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 330,275 270,225
Per 1 Gram 28,315 23,167
Per 10 Gram 283,158 231,675
Per Ounce 802,568 656,646

Although gold has experienced notable fluctuations earlier this month, the latest rate indicates a relatively steady trend. The international bullion market also saw a positive movement, with prices climbing by $41 per ounce to $3,371.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

