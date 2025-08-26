Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K – 26 August 2025

KARACHI – The gold market in Pakistan shows stability as price of the precious metal stood firm at Rs359,800 per tola, while the cost of 10 grams of gold rose slightly to Rs308,470.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|24 Karat Gold tola
|Karachi
|Rs359,800
|Lahore
|Rs359,800
|Islamabad
|Rs359,800
|Peshawar
|Rs359,800
|Quetta
|Rs359,800
According to market updates, the same per tola rate was observed in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, reflecting uniformity across the country.
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|330,275
|270,225
|Per 1 Gram
|28,315
|23,167
|Per 10 Gram
|283,158
|231,675
|Per Ounce
|802,568
|656,646
Although gold has experienced notable fluctuations earlier this month, the latest rate indicates a relatively steady trend. The international bullion market also saw a positive movement, with prices climbing by $41 per ounce to $3,371.