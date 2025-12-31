Mexican citizens who held record for world’s fattest man dies at 41

MEXICO CITY – Juan Pedro Franco, a Mexican man once recognized as the fattest person in the world, has passed away at the age of 41 due to complications from a severe kidney infection.

According to international media reports, Franco had been battling the infection for several days and had been receiving medical treatment in the hospital. Despite efforts to stabilize his condition, his health deteriorated, and he ultimately succumbed to the infection.

In 2017, Franco was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the heaviest living person, weighing a staggering 1,322 pounds (around 600 kilograms). His extreme weight left him bedridden for years and greatly affected his daily life.

In a bid to improve his health, Franco decided to lose weight, undergoing surgeries and following strict diets. Reports reveal that he managed to reduce his weight from 600 kilograms to 590 kilograms, a remarkable achievement given his previous condition.

Franco’s death marks a tragic end to a life marked by both remarkable achievements and continuous health challenges.