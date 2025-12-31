Punjab University announce last date, fee schedule for MA, MSC exams

LAHORE – Punjab University has announced the last date for submitting admissions forms and fee schedule for MA/MSC annual examination.

According to official notification, the online form collection date for MA/MSc Part-I Annual Examination, 2025 (Only for Division Improvement) has set as December 30, 2025 to January 13, 2026.

The single fee for MA stands at Rs13,040 while it is Rs15,000 for MSc annual examinations.

For MA/MSc Part-II Annual Examination, 2025 (For Compartment and Division Improvement), the schedule and fee structure is same as for the part-I.

The university has said all admission forms must be submitted online.

“Division Improvement Admission Forms will be accepted by hand or by post.”

This schedule is exclusively for candidates who have already appeared in the MA/MSc Part-II examinations and were placed in compartment.

Candidates are urged to submit their online forms before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.