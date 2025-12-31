Nadeem Naniwala accuses Dr Affan Qaiser of orchestrating legal cases against Ducky Bhai

LAHORE – TikTok sensation Nadeem Naniwala has leveled serious allegations against internet personality Dr. Affan Qaiser, accusing him of playing a pivotal role in initiating legal cases against popular YouTuber Saadur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai.

In a video clip that has gone viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Naniwala made shocking revelations during an interview.

He referred to Dr. Affan Qaiser as a “cheap person” and claimed that it was Qaiser who persuaded NCCIA officer Sarfraz Chaudhry to file a case against Ducky Bhai. According to Naniwala, the motive behind this was to extort money.

Furthermore, Naniwala alleged that Dr. Qaiser later proposed a settlement deal to resolve the issue. He also revealed that Qaiser had reached out to “Sistrology” to facilitate the deal.

چوہدری سرفراز کو ڈکی بھائی پر ایف آئی آر کا مشورہ ڈاکٹر عفان قیصر نے دیا، کہا کہ یہ بھاری آسامی ہے،بعد میں ڈیل کی بھی پیشکش کی، ندیم نانی والا کے عفان قیصر پر سنگین الزامات pic.twitter.com/GKKmPa066X — Muqadas Farooq Awan (@muqadasawann) December 30, 2025

The TikTok star, who himself is facing multiple legal challenges, including one related to promoting a betting app, also claimed that Dr. Qaiser approached him with a similar offer for a settlement.

Naniwala assured that he possesses credible evidence to back his allegations against Dr. Qaiser, and he intends to reveal these at an appropriate time.

The allegations have raised questions about the ethical and legal implications of such actions, as well as concerns regarding the transparency of the parties involved.