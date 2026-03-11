Sindh orders universities to hold online classes from March 16 to 31

KARACHI – The Sindh government, under its austerity campaign, has ordered all public and private universities across the province to shift classes online from March 16 to March 31.

Provincial Minister for Universities Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said the decision was taken in view of the global crisis and the need to conserve fuel.

He directed all public and private universities and degree-awarding institutions to move their academic activities 100 percent online during the period from March 16 to 31, 2026.

The minister also said that to control rising expenses, fuel consumption in all government departments will be reduced by 50 percent for the next two months. Universities have also been instructed to immediately ground 60 percent of their official vehicles.

He clarified that while classes will be held online, all examinations will be conducted according to the previously announced schedule.

Additionally, the government has imposed a 20 percent cut in the Non-ERE budget for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year for universities.

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo directed all public and private universities to ensure immediate implementation of the decision.