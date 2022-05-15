'Karachi Nahin Jaoon Gi!' Dua Zehra fears for life, shares her ordeal in new video
Share
ISLAMABAD – Dua Zehra, the girl who went missing in Karachi and was found in Lahore a few days later with a change in her status from single to married, shared a video message on Sunday saying that her and her husband's lives were in danger.
Sitting next to her husband in the video, Dua said she had willingly left Karachi to marry Zaheer Ahmed and was living a happy and peaceful life at her in-laws'.
The teen girl maintained that Sindh and Punjab police were harassing them. She said Sindh police wanted to ‘abduct’ and shift her to Karachi where her life could be in danger.
*کراچی کی لڑکی دعا زہرہ کا نیا ویڈیو پیغام منظر عام پر آ گیا*— 🇵🇰Karachi News Media Group🇵🇰 (@KHINewsGroup) May 15, 2022
*میری اور شوہر کی جان کو خطرہ ہے، دعا زہرہ کا ویڈیو پیغام*
کراچی سے لاہور جا کر ظہیر احمد سے نکاح کرنے والی دعا زہرہ نے اپنی اور شوہر کی جان خطرے میں ہونے کا دعویٰ کیا ہے۔#DuaZehra pic.twitter.com/ny9qGZct3a
Dua added that she tied the knot with Zaheer Ahmed out of her free will. If anything happens to her, her parents and police will be responsible, she warned. The distressed girl requested everyone to let them live in peace.
She said the law of the land allowed her to marry anyone and live in any place of her choice.
The teen girl revealed that she informed her parents about her decision through a letter, but her parents told lies regarding the matter from day one.
SHC issues notices to husband of Dua Zehra, cops ... 04:49 PM | 10 May, 2022
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has summoned all respondents in the Dua Zehra case, as the father of the teen girl ...
Earlier, the Sindh High Court ordered the police to produce Dua in the court at the next hearing.
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- 'Karachi Nahin Jaoon Gi!' Dua Zehra fears for life, shares her ordeal ...07:34 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Tributes pour in for Aussie cricketer Andrew Symonds06:55 PM | 15 May, 2022
- LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan to address Faisalabad power show shortly06:29 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving ...05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Pakistan’s former envoy to Italy found guilty of ‘sexually ...05:26 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Hasan Raheem issues legal notice to Lahore’s Musik Fest organisers ...02:18 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022