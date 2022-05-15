Pakistan announces balloting results for govt Hajj scheme

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the results of Hajj balloting.

Reports in local media said at least 31,253 intending Hajj pilgrims’ names came out in the balloting to perform the annual Islamic pilgrimage under the state-run system.

Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood addressed a presser in the country’s federal capital Islamabad with Maulana Abdul Wasay. The officials maintained that at least 63,604 applications were received under the government Hajj scheme this year.

Mahmood added that the successful candidates would be notified through mobile messages, and the fees of non-selected applicants would be returned through banks.

He also mentioned that a large number of people could not submit applications this year due to the age limit while he expressed hope that the next Kingdom will consider stern laws about the age limit.

Pakistan received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year which was being distributed with the ratio of 40:60 percentages to the government and private schemes respectively.

Meanwhile, the total cost of the pilgrimage was expected to be Rs700,000 to Rs1 million, however, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not provided the details of mandatory expenses yet.