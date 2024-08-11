Mountaineer Murad Sadpara goes missing after Broad Peak summit, rescue efforts underway

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara has gone missing after successfully summiting Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest mountains. The incident occurred shortly after Sadpara reached the summit, with reports indicating that he fell during his descent, losing all contact with his team.

The Deputy Commissioner of Shigar, Waliullah Falahi, confirmed Sadpara’s disappearance and announced that Army Aviation has been contacted to assist in the urgent search and rescue operation. Fellow climber Naila Kiani has taken to social media, appealing to the Pakistan Army to dispatch a rescue team from Skardu to the Broad Peak crampon point to save Sadpara.

Murad Sadpara, celebrated for his record-breaking ascents, was part of a team that recently recovered the body of a porter who had perished a year earlier on K2. His disappearance has shocked the mountaineering community and highlighted the persistent dangers associated with high-altitude climbing, even on peaks considered relatively safer.

Broad Peak, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, stands at 8,047 meters (26,555 feet) and is one of the "safer" eight-thousanders. However, the tragic accident serves as a grim reminder of the risks climbers face in such extreme environments.

Another prominent mountaineer, Abid Sadpara, has urged the public to keep Murad in their prayers, expressing frustration on social media over the slow response to their pleas for assistance.

Pakistan, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, attracts climbers from around the globe. In 2023, more than 8,900 foreign climbers visited the remote northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan during the summer climbing season, which runs from early June to late August.

As the rescue operation continues, hopes remain high for the safe return of Murad Sadpara, a mountaineering legend whose daring spirit has inspired climbers worldwide.