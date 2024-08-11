Mountaineer Murad Sadpara goes missing after Broad Peak summit, rescue efforts underway

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara has gone missing after successfully summiting Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest mountains. The incident occurred shortly after Sadpara reached the summit, with reports indicating that he fell during his descent, losing all contact with his team.
The Deputy Commissioner of Shigar, Waliullah Falahi, confirmed Sadpara’s disappearance and announced that Army Aviation has been contacted to assist in the urgent search and rescue operation. Fellow climber Naila Kiani has taken to social media, appealing to the Pakistan Army to dispatch a rescue team from Skardu to the Broad Peak crampon point to save Sadpara.
Murad Sadpara, celebrated for his record-breaking ascents, was part of a team that recently recovered the body of a porter who had perished a year earlier on K2. His disappearance has shocked the mountaineering community and highlighted the persistent dangers associated with high-altitude climbing, even on peaks considered relatively safer.
Broad Peak, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, stands at 8,047 meters (26,555 feet) and is one of the "safer" eight-thousanders. However, the tragic accident serves as a grim reminder of the risks climbers face in such extreme environments.
Another prominent mountaineer, Abid Sadpara, has urged the public to keep Murad in their prayers, expressing frustration on social media over the slow response to their pleas for assistance.
Pakistan, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, attracts climbers from around the globe. In 2023, more than 8,900 foreign climbers visited the remote northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan during the summer climbing season, which runs from early June to late August.
As the rescue operation continues, hopes remain high for the safe return of Murad Sadpara, a mountaineering legend whose daring spirit has inspired climbers worldwide.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
