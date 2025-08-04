SRINAGAR – A senior officer of Indian Army landed in trouble due to his violent behavior at Srinagar International Airport. Serving Lieutenant Colonel assaulted multiple SpiceJet staff members during a dispute over excess cabin baggage charges.

The incident occurred as he was gearing to board SpiceJet flight SG 386 to Indian capital. In a statement, Spicejet said the confrontation started when ground crew informed officer that he was carrying more hand baggage than the airline’s policy permits and requested additional payment.

The officer lost his cool and reacted with physical violence. The airline accused officer into brutal assault using punches, kicks, and even metal queue stand to attack the staff. SpiceJet reported that four employees were injured in the incident. One suffered a spinal fracture, while another sustained serious injuries to the jaw.

Another staff member was allegedly kicked further, and a fourth who attempted to intervene was struck in the face and began bleeding. All injured employees were rushhed and are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident, which initially received limited attention, sparked nationwide outrage after the assualt clip goes viral. The disturbing clip appears to show officer striking staff with metal barrier while bystanders attempt to restrain him.

Police in occupied Kashmir lodged case under serious charges, including attempted murder while a formal probe is now underway to determine the full scope of the events and establish accountability.

This assault raises serious questions about training of frontline Indiana army soldiers.