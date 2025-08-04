Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses 142,000 mark after US Trade Breakthrough

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its bullish run on first day of the week, with benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points in early trading.

The strong rally comes in aftermath of strong investor sentiment backed by recent trade agreement with US and reduced tariff rates. KSE-100 was trading at 141,669 points, up from Friday’s closing level of 141,034. In opening minutes, the index surged to 142,174.23 points, reflecting renewed optimism in the market.

The upbeat trend follows Friday’s impressive performance, when KSE-100 crossed 141,000-point barrier. The market had initially faced selling pressure, dropping 433 points in early trade. However, it rebounded sharply, gaining 483.07 points by midday to reach 139,873.49. The index closed the day with a robust increase of 1,644.56 points, or 1.18%, ending at 141,034.98.

Market analysts linked ongoing bullish sentiment to improved economic outlook, particularly the fresh trade deal with the Amercia that includes lower tariff commitments. The agreement boosted investor confidence amid easing political concerns and stabilization in corporate performance expectations.

Those familiar with market trends remain cautiously optimistic, saying sustained gains will depend on macroeconomic indicators, progress on structural reforms, and implementation of trade agreement terms. If positive momentum continues, the PSX could be poised for further gains in the coming sessions.