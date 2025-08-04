Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 4 August 2025

August 4, 2025 – Karachi:
Gold prices in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Sunday, reflecting strong investor demand and a bullish trend in international markets. The price of one tola of gold soared to Rs359,000, setting a new record in the local market.
According to data shared by market sources, the price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed a significant jump of Rs5,229, bringing it to Rs307,784. The rally in precious metals extended to silver as well, which saw a modest increase of Rs53 per tola, now priced at Rs3,953.
Gold rates remained consistent across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, where the per tola price stood uniformly at Rs359,000.
24 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|City
|Price per Tola
|Price per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Lahore
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Islamabad
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Multan
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Peshawar
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|330,916
|270,750
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|283,708
|232,125
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,370
|23,212
|Per Ounce
|804,127
|657,9220
On the global front, gold prices climbed by $61 to settle at $3,363 per ounce. Analysts attribute the upward movement to increasing economic uncertainty, inflation fears, and expectations of policy changes by major central banks.