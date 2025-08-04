Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 4 August 2025

Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

August 4, 2025 – Karachi:
Gold prices in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Sunday, reflecting strong investor demand and a bullish trend in international markets. The price of one tola of gold soared to Rs359,000, setting a new record in the local market.

According to data shared by market sources, the price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed a significant jump of Rs5,229, bringing it to Rs307,784. The rally in precious metals extended to silver as well, which saw a modest increase of Rs53 per tola, now priced at Rs3,953.

Gold rates remained consistent across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, where the per tola price stood uniformly at Rs359,000.

24 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan 

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs359,000 Rs307,784
Lahore Rs359,000 Rs307,784
Islamabad Rs359,000 Rs307,784
Multan Rs359,000 Rs307,784
Peshawar Rs359,000 Rs307,784

22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan 

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 330,916 270,750
Per 10 Gram Gold 283,708 232,125
Per 1 Gram Gold 28,370 23,212
Per Ounce 804,127 657,9220

 

On the global front, gold prices climbed by $61 to settle at $3,363 per ounce. Analysts attribute the upward movement to increasing economic uncertainty, inflation fears, and expectations of policy changes by major central banks.

