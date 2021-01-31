Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 January 2021
08:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,640 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,990 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,380 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Karachi
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Quetta
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Attock
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Multan
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,640
|PKR 1,619
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-31- ...09:00 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 January 202108:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- TECNO explores the heritage of the city of lights, Karachi, through ...12:00 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- ‘Together for Peace’ – Pakistan Navy hosts multinational naval ...11:12 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- PCB to vaccinate players and staff against Covid-1910:05 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death
09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Kashmir Beats – Zara Noor Abbas's Marjaavan wins the internet09:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Never strived for more followers or likes, says Ayeza Khan07:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Sharmeen Obaid's 'A Life Too Short' reiterates the notion of 'no ...07:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021