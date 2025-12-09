Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price – 9 December 2025

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan enters new trading week, gold prices jumped, with per Tola 24-karat gold shot up to Rs443,762 per tola, while 10-gram rates jumped to Rs 380,454.
Silver also continues to climb, hitting Rs 6,102 per tola and Rs 5,231 for 10 grams, adding further financial pressure on everyday buyers of ornaments and savings.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|443,762
|Lahore
|443,762
|Islamabad
|443,762
|Peshawar
|443,762
|Quetta
|443,762
|Sialkot
|443,762
|Hyderabad
|443,762
|Faisalabad
|443,762
Bullion opened at $4,214, up by $16 amid massive demand and dollar strength are directly driving local prices to record highs.
22 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|412,041
|393,312
|337,125
|Per 1 Gram
|35,32
|33,720
|28,903
|Per 10 Gram
|353,265
|337,207
|289,035
|Per Ounce
|1,001,261
|955,749
|819,213
Amid economic uncertainty, inflation, currency fluctuation, and polarisation, Pakistanis turned to gold. As confidence in the rupee wavers, gold becomes the go-to lifeboat for preserving wealth.
Gold retains deep cultural significance for weddings, festivals, and social customs. With annual consumption estimated between 60 to 90 tonnes, demand remains robust.