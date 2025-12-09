Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price – 9 December 2025

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan enters new trading week, gold prices jumped, with per Tola 24-karat gold shot up to Rs443,762 per tola, while 10-gram rates jumped to Rs 380,454.

Silver also continues to climb, hitting Rs 6,102 per tola and Rs 5,231 for 10 grams, adding further financial pressure on everyday buyers of ornaments and savings.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 443,762 Lahore 443,762 Islamabad 443,762 Peshawar 443,762 Quetta 443,762 Sialkot 443,762 Hyderabad 443,762 Faisalabad 443,762

Bullion opened at $4,214, up by $16 amid massive demand and dollar strength are directly driving local prices to record highs.

22 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125 Per 1 Gram 35,32 33,720 28,903 Per 10 Gram 353,265 337,207 289,035 Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

Amid economic uncertainty, inflation, currency fluctuation, and polarisation, Pakistanis turned to gold. As confidence in the rupee wavers, gold becomes the go-to lifeboat for preserving wealth.

Gold retains deep cultural significance for weddings, festivals, and social customs. With annual consumption estimated between 60 to 90 tonnes, demand remains robust.