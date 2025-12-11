Per Tola Gold hits Rs443k in Pakistan, Silver smashes record at Rs6,452

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher, amid international gains, while silver reached an all-time high, sending shockwaves through the local market.

Details shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola jumped to Rs443,562, climbing Rs500 in a single day. 10-gram gold witnessed sharp increase of Rs428, now trading at Rs380,282.

Earlier on Thursday, gold per tola had also spiked by Rs1,200, hitting Rs443,062, showing continued upward momentum.

On the international front, gold prices edged up by $5, reaching $4,212 per ounce, with a $20 premium, further fueling the rally in local markets.

Silver, meanwhile, stole the spotlight by soaring Rs85 to Rs6,452 per tola, marking an unprecedented record high and igniting investor interest nationwide.