Sharmeen Rizvi confirms separation with husband Ammar Khan

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Sharmeen Hina Rizvi has confirmed the news of her separation from husband Ammar Ahmed Khan.

In a message shared on social media, Hina Rizvi said that she and her husband Ammar Ahmed Khan are going through a separation; however, no final decision regarding divorce has been made yet.

“With a heavy heart i announce, that me and my husband Ammar Ahmed Khan have separated. I request everyone to respect ou privacy. It wasn’t an easy step and we both need time to further decide whats best for the future of this relationship. Till then pls, dont judge us as the dynamics of a marriage are only known to those 2 individuals who are bonded in it. Thank u,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A humble request to all drama or fan pages plz don’t make things sensational by calling it a ” divorce ” me and Ammar are in a mode of separation and need some space in order to decide whats best for our future,” she added.

It is worth noting that the actress had also shared messages on her Instagram stories a few days ago that hinted at the separation.

Sharmeen Hina Rizvi, through videos, also shared further details and expressed displeasure at those criticizing her over personal matters.

Hina Rizvi and Ammar Ahmed Khan got married in April 2024, with the ceremony attended by well-known personalities from the showbiz industry and close family members of both sides.