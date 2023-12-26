Hania Aamir’s new sizzling video from Christmas celebrations sets internet on fire

Showbiz stars around the world celebrated Christmas and shared glimpses of their festivities online, leaving fans in awe.

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir also delighted social media realm with her Christmas look, soaring temperature online.

The Janaan star sets internet ablaze with her look in a bright red tube dress, and the revealing outfit grabbed eyeballs.

Some of her fans were amazed by her bold look, and it also put fashion police on immediate alert who trolled her. Despite the trolling, Hania is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style.

Here’s how people reacted

The star has worked in several hit projects including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, Mujhe Pyaar Huam and Siyaah to name a few.