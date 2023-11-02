  

Hania Aamir slays in orange saree

Maheen Khawaja
06:58 PM | 2 Nov, 2023
Hania Aamir slays in orange saree
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Hania Aamir, the talented Pakistani actor and model, continues to captivate the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and irresistible charm. Her charismatic persona acts like a magnet, drawing attention wherever she goes.

Having gained admiration and a massive fan following, the star of "Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha" exhibits her drop-dead-gorgeous appearance both on and off the screen. Her enthralling Instagram feed serves as a constant source of delight, keeping her fans and netizens hooked.

Recently, she graced her Instagram with an enchanting wedding moment, donning an exquisite hot pink sleeveless blouse coupled with a vibrant orange Banarsi saree, and adorned with coordinating chooriyaan (bangles). The Dilruba sensation elegantly pulled her hair into a timeless low bun with a classic centre part.

"my photographer tried her best this day" she captioned the post.

Fans gushed over her beauty in the comment section.

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Hania Aamir stuns fans with soulful rendition of AP Dhillon’s ‘Dil Nu’

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

