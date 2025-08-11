Australia to recognise Palestine this year as Gaza bleeds under Israeli assault

MELBOURNE – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to recognise Palestine as state at United Nations General Assembly, a move aimed at confronting what he describes as an escalating humanitarian nightmare in Gaza.

Speaking in Canberra after high-level cabinet meeting, Albanese declared that recognition will be conditional on Palestinian Authority’s commitment to exclude Hamas from governance, demilitarise, and hold democratic elections.

He mentioned that his decision is driven by “catastrophic suffering” in Gaza, where Israel’s relentless military campaign has left thousands dead, displaced millions, and sparked global outrage.

“This is humanity’s best hope to break the endless cycle of violence,” Albanese said, lashing out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ignoring international calls to stop the bloodshed. He accused Netanyahu’s government of extinguishing any prospect of peace by accelerating illegal settlements, threatening annexation, and openly rejecting Palestinian statehood.

Australia’s move comes as part of a swelling wave of international recognition, with France, UK , and Canada already on board, designed to pile political pressure on Israel and reignite a path to a two-state solution.

In Wellington, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced his government will decide in September whether to follow Australia’s lead, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expected to take a position during UN Leaders’ Week.

For Palestinians, crushed under bombardment and blockade, the stakes could not be higher. As the world watches, September’s UN session is shaping up to be a flashpoint that could alter the trajectory of the decades-long conflict.