‘Forget EB-5’ Trump says New Gold Card could Change US Immigration Forever!

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump officially announced launch of Trump Gold Card, a new residency permit aimed at foreign investors.

Speaking at the White House, Trump expressed his excitement: “I am very proud to announce the Trump Gold Card!” POTUS framed card as bold alternative to existing EB-5 visa program, designed to lure global capital into the United States. Unlike EB-5, which requires $800,000 to $1.05 million in investments, the Trump Gold Card is priced at a flat $5 million, signaling a new era of high-value immigration. Trump claimed that the card could be sold in millions, providing a significant boost to U.S. debt reduction efforts.

Trump didn’t hold back on his economic bragging points. He declared that while critics were calling the U.S. bankrupt just a year ago, today the American stock market is at an all-time high. He further claimed that inflation, once at a historic peak, has been tamed through strategic reductions in oil and gas prices.

Touching on global affairs, Trump declared that America is no longer funding Ukraine, with Europe now purchasing missiles for Kyiv directly. He urged Ukrainian President Zelensky to hold “realistic elections”, arguing that the Ukrainian people want both elections and an end to corruption.

On domestic politics, Trump confidently predicted midterm election landslide, asserting that ObamaCare had been a fraud in the healthcare sector.

According to Trump, it may ultimately replace EB-5 visa program entirely, allowing foreign investors a direct path to U.S. residency and citizenship while injecting billions into the American economy.

With $18 trillion in investment flowing into the U.S., Trump’s announcement signals a daring new chapter in American finance, immigration, and political theater. Critics and supporters alike are watching closely as the Trump Gold Card promises to shake up the system—and potentially redefine the rules of wealth, power, and influence in America.