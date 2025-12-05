Fifa Awards Us President Donald Trump With Peace Award

The global football organization FIFA has awarded US President Donald Trump the FIFA Peace Award.

According to foreign media, President Donald Trump was presented with the FIFA Peace Award at the draw ceremony for next year’s jointly hosted Football World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

At the ceremony held in Washington, the FIFA President presented the Peace Award to President Trump.

According to American media, FIFA had announced this award last month, stating that it would be given to those who have made extraordinary efforts for peace.