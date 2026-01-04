Bangladesh announces it will not send team to India for T20 World Cup

Indian Hindu extremism has also impacted cricket, as Bangladesh has announced that it will not send its cricket team to India for the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh’s sports adviser, Dr. Asif Nazrul Islam, stated that the Bangladesh cricket team will not travel to India to play in the World Cup.

He clarified that there is no justification for going to India now, as the country appears unable to provide adequate security for Bangladeshi players.

Bangladesh has requested that its World Cup matches scheduled in India be moved to Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that relations between the two boards became tense after a Bangladeshi player was released from the IPL.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was instructed to request that Bangladesh’s league matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, following concerns over player safety after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s release from the IPL.

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches are scheduled as follows: the first match on February 7 against West Indies, the second on February 9 against Italy, the third on February 14 against England, and the fourth on February 17 against Nepal. The first three matches will be held in Kolkata, while the fourth will be in Mumbai.

Previously, India had refused to allow Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, after which matches between the two countries were held at neutral venues. Pakistan will similarly play its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka under this arrangement.