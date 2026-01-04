Two killed in firing over TikTok video dispute in Sargodha

SARGODHA – Two people were killed in a shooting incident following a dispute over making a TikTok video in a suburban area of Sargodha.

According to police, late last night near Kandan in the Shahpur City tehsil, a quarrel broke out between two groups over recording and uploading a video.

During the firing, a young man named Masood was killed on the spot. Five people, including two real brothers, were also injured in the incident, and a 55-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital today.

Police said the suspects involved in the incident have fled, and a search operation is underway to arrest them.