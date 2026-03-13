Islamabad on High Alert as Red Zone, Key Areas Completely Sealed

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s federal capital is under an unprecedented security lockdown as authorities respond to serious threats. Several key locations have been barricaded with containers, and police and Rangers personnel have been deployed across the city.

Central areas, including Aabpara, Seventh Avenue, D-Chowk, and Express Chowk, have been completely blocked with containers. Security around the central Imambargah Asna Ashri has been tightened, with barricades placed to control access.

The extraordinary security measures come ahead of Youm-e-Quds rallies, prompting Islamabad police to issue detailed traffic advisories for citizens.

According to the Islamabad Police spokesperson, only Murree Road will remain open for access to the Red Zone; all other entry points will remain closed. Chand Tara Flyover from Srinagar Highway to Serena Chowk is completely closed, while Aabpara-Suhrawardy Road is sealed for both incoming and outgoing traffic.

From Rawal Dam Chowk to Kashmir Chowk, one side of Club Road will remain closed, and from Shahzad Town to Musharraf Chowk, one side of Park Road will also remain inaccessible. Authorities have urged citizens to use alternative routes and plan their travel accordingly.

This lockdown paints a picture of Islamabad under high-security siege, with every major road barricaded and security forces patrolling key areas—a stark warning to residents and commuters alike.