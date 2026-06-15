Muharram Moon not sighted in Pakistan; Ashura on June 26

LAHORE — Muharram crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Monday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan announced start date of the new Islamic year on June 17. The decision was made after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Lahore, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. He finalized the ruling after receiving reports from all zonal committees across Pakistan, which unanimously confirmed that no credible moon sighting had been reported. According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram 1448 AH was not observed anywhere in the country. As a result, it has been officially declared that the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram 1448 AH will fall on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The announcement sets the schedule for the beginning of the new Islamic year and upcoming religious observances, including preparations for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Muslims are set to welcome New Islamic Year as Moon sighting is currently ongoing across Pakistan and several Muslim countries. Official announcements are expected after sunset based on verified crescent sightings.

Religious authorities are observing the crescent moon of Muharram al-Haram 1448 AH on Monday. The sighting will determine the end of the Islamic year 1447 AH and confirm the beginning of the new Hijri year 1448 AH.

Ruet-e-Hilal, Pakistan’s moon sighting committee, religious scholars, and official bodies are actively awaiting reports from across the country. Citizens are also observing the sky using the naked eye as well as telescopes.

Authorities have instructed that any confirmed sighting should be reported immediately to the nearest religious court or official moon sighting authority for verification.

If the crescent is confirmed tonight:

1 Muharram 1448 AH will begin on Tuesday, June 16, 2026

If it is not confirmed

Zill Hajj will complete 30 days and 1 Muharram 1448 AH will begin on Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Muharram Moon in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the beginning of Muharram is associated with important religious arrangements including the replacement of the Kiswah, the covering of the Kaaba. Umrah visa issuance began on May 31, 2026, supporting pilgrim travel ahead of the new Islamic year.

UAE Holiday

United Arab Emirates has declared Monday, June 15, 2026 as a public holiday for Islamic New Year. This creates an extended weekend for many workers.

Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait have not yet announced official holidays.

New Islamic Year 1448 AH

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, and Iran are also observing the sky tonight as part of coordinated moon sighting efforts. All countries are following the standard lunar method in which a new month begins only after verified crescent sighting, otherwise the current month completes 30 days.

Countries participating in or awaiting confirmation include the United States, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, and South Korea.

Countries expected to confirm the sighting a day later include Singapore, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, India, and Bangladesh. In these regions, Muharram may begin on June 17, 2026 depending on local observation.

ASHURA 2026 Date

The date of Youm-e-Ashura (10 Muharram) will depend on the confirmed start of Muharram. If Muharram begins on June 16, 2026, Ashura will fall on Thursday, June 25, 2026 If Muharram begins on June 17, 2026, Ashura will be observed on Friday, June 26, 2026 Ashura remains one of the most significant days in the Islamic calendar, and is public holiday in Pakistan.

Muharram was selected as the first month due to its long-standing sacred importance and historical relevance.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam. The 10th day, Ashura, is associated with martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at Karbala. The start of Muharram 1448 AH will be confirmed once moon sighting reports are validated by national authorities.