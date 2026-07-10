OMODA & JAECOO Pakistan teases what’s next for its Electrified SUV Lineup

OMODA & JAECOO Pakistan has sparked excitement by releasing a new teaser, hinting at the arrival of its next electrified SUV in the local market. While the company has yet to officially confirm the model’s name, the teaser’s clear reference to a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), combined with the SUV’s distinctive front lighting signature and overall design, strongly suggests that the highly anticipated OMODA 7 PHEV is on its way. The teaser also signals that the vehicle’s official launch in Pakistan could be just around the corner.

Previously Unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show

The OMODA 7 was first showcased at the Beijing Auto Show 2026 as part of the brand’s expanding portfolio of electrified SUVs. Its global debut highlighted OMODA’s commitment to next-generation hybrid mobility while reinforcing the company’s plans to expand into key international markets, including Pakistan. Positioned above the OMODA E5, the OMODA 7 is expected to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the premium midsize SUV segment.

OMODA 7 PHEV Highlights

In international markets, the OMODA 7 PHEV is powered by an advanced plug-in hybrid system that combines a petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering an ideal blend of performance, efficiency, and everyday practicality. The SUV offers an impressive electric-only driving range of more than 90 km, making it well suited for daily urban commutes while retaining the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys without range concerns.

The global version is equipped with a premium suite of features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a panoramic camera system, multiple driving modes, and a high-quality cabin designed to enhance comfort and convenience. However, the final specifications for the Pakistani market will be announced closer to the vehicle’s official launch.

Strengthening Premium Hybrid SUV Segment

The anticipated arrival of the OMODA 7 PHEV is expected to further strengthen OMODA & JAECOO Pakistan’s footprint in the premium hybrid SUV segment. By expanding its growing lineup of electrified vehicles, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to bringing modern, technology-focused, and environmentally conscious mobility solutions to Pakistani consumers.

More Information Expected Soon

The latest teaser reflects OMODA & JAECOO Pakistan’s continued focus on expanding its electrified vehicle portfolio in the country. More details, including official local specifications, pricing, booking information, and expected delivery timelines, are anticipated to be revealed as the launch date draws closer, giving prospective buyers a clearer look at what the new plug-in hybrid SUV will offer.