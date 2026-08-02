Iran warns US of ‘Strong Response’ to any Aggression in call with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

TEHRAN – Iran issued fresh warning to US , saying it is prepared to deliver a “strong and decisive response” to any aggression, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed escalating regional tensions in a high-level phone call with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The warning comes amid reports that Washington is weighing new military action against Tehran, fuelling fears of a wider Middle East escalation.

Tensions in Middle East intensified as Iran issued one of its strongest warnings yet to the United States, declaring it is fully prepared to deliver a “decisive” and “crushing” response to any military aggression, amid high-level telephone call with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Araghchi held separate calls with the three regional leaders as reports emerged that Washington could be weighing a new large-scale military operation targeting Iran, including its critical energy infrastructure.

Araghchi and Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed the rapidly evolving regional security situation and what Tehran described as the consequences of alleged US efforts to destabilise the region. Similar discussions were held with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Araghchi said Iran would respond firmly, decisively and without hesitation to any attack by the US or Israel, warning that any regional country participating in such an operation would also face a proportionate response.

Ankara signalled its continued diplomatic engagement, with Hakan Fidan confirming that he and Araghchi reviewed the latest developments in ongoing negotiations. He reiterated Ankara’s commitment to pursuing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending regional conflicts and securing lasting peace.

Saudi Arabia also entered diplomatic spotlight as Araghchi discussed regional tensions with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The Iranian minister repeated Tehran’s warning that any US or Israeli military action, or assistance provided by regional states, would trigger direct response from IRGC.

Lately, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, expressing concern over Washington’s reported plans involving Iran and seeking clarification about the American strategy.

The latest exchanges follow reports in US media suggesting the White House is considering fresh military action against Iran, with energy facilities reportedly among the potential targets, raising fears of another major escalation across the Gulf.

Adding to growing uncertainty, US Embassy in Baghdad and US Consulate in Erbil issued security alerts urging American citizens to remain prepared for a possible emergency evacuation from the Middle East should the security situation deteriorate further.