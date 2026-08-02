AJK Elections Phase 2: Polling in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I suspended after Heavy Rains, Landslide

MUZAFFARABAD – The electoral battle in Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered setback on Sunday as heavy rainfall and landslides forced authorities to postpone polling in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I, while voting continued uninterrupted across the rest of the region.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission announced that severe weather left multiple roads blocked, preventing polling staff and election materials from reaching polling stations before the start of voting. As a result, polling in the constituency could not commence according to schedule.

Election officials said the district administration made extensive efforts to restore road access, but several affected routes remained impassable, making it impossible to conduct the election safely and fairly.

Election Commission confirmed that a new polling date for LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I will be announced at 2:00 PM today, urging voters to remain patient and cooperate with the revised arrangements. It also apologized for the inconvenience caused by the weather-related disruption.

Despite the postponement in LA-27, election authorities stressed that polling in all other constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is continuing as planned, with voters turning out to cast their ballots in the remaining electoral contests.

Met Office forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms across Kashmir from Sunday through Tuesday, raising concerns over possible flash flooding, landslides and travel disruptions in vulnerable areas.