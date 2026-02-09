From Newcomer to Top 8 in 17 Months: OMODA & JAECOO Take UK Auto Market by Storm

LONDON – In record time of 17 months, OMODA & JAECOO have gone from industry newcomers to claiming a spot in UK’s Top 8 automarket brands. Their rapid rise shows bold strategy, innovative design, and growing consumer confidence, marking a breakthrough moment in the competitive UK automotive scene.

In January 2026, the brand delivered a standout performance in the United Kingdom, with the JAECOO 7 recording 3,842 unit sales in a single month, securing second place in overall UK vehicle sales. The model outpaced long-established names such as the Ford Puma, Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Tiguan, and newer challengers, including the BYD Seal U, a rare achievement in a market dominated by decades-old automotive players.

Across its portfolio, OMODA & JAECOO registered 6,550 total monthly sales, placing the brand 8th overall in the UK’s monthly brand rankings, closely behind premium stalwarts like Mercedes-Benz. It also emerged as the top-selling Chinese automotive brand in the UK, surpassing MG and BYD, while outperforming several Japanese and South Korean manufacturers.

A Record-Breaking Rise in One of the World’s Toughest Markets

Since its UK debut in September 2024, OMODA & JAECOO has shown exceptional momentum. In just 17 months, the brand progressed from market entry to mainstream contender, one of the fastest ascents in UK automotive history.

By September 2025, monthly sales crossed the 10,000-unit mark, followed by another milestone in October, when OMODA & JAECOO overtook MG to become the leading Chinese brand in the UK for the first time. Full-year 2025 sales reached 48,087 units, delivering a 2.38% market shareahead of several globally recognised names including Tesla and MINI.

According to industry publication Car Dealer, this achievement places OMODA & JAECOO in rare company: brands like Kia and MG took decades to reach similar penetration levels in the UK, while OMODA & JAECOO accomplished it in under a year.

Built for Global Standards

Behind this performance lies a clear, differentiated strategy. OMODA is shaping its identity as “The World’s Leading Crossover Brand,” blending progressive design with smart technology. JAECOO, rooted in classic off-road heritage, follows the philosophy “From Classic Beyond Classic,” with a strong focus on advanced hybrid solutions and all-terrain capability.

Their success in a market known for strict regulations, informed buyers, and intense competition reflects a brand built not for shortcutsbut for global standards.

In an era where consumers increasingly look beyond badges to real-world performance, the UK has become a proving ground. OMODA &JAECOO’s rapid rise there is not just a sales story, it is a clear signal of trust earned in one of the automotive world’s most discerning environments.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoo.pk/