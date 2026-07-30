Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs336.15 per Litre after another hike

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will face another increase in fuel costs as the federal government announced fresh hike in prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), adding to financial pressure on bikers and transporters.

A notification issued by Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) shared revised prices after recommendations from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government’s petroleum pricing mechanism. The new rates will take effect from Friday, July 31.

Under the latest revision, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.09 per litre, taking the ex-depot rate from Rs335.06 to Rs336.15 per litre. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel (HSD) has become Rs2.42 per litre more expensive, with the price climbing from Rs390.62 to Rs393.04 per litre.

The revised prices will remain in force until the next fuel price review, as the government continues to adjust petroleum rates in line with international oil market trends and other pricing factors under its fortnightly pricing mechanism.