Belarusian military delegation holds talks with Pakistan Air Force chief to enhance defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – A high-level defence delegation from Belarus, led by Major General Muraveiko Pavel Nikolayevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Defence Minister, called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral defence cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen military collaboration.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reaffirmed the PAF’s commitment to deepening defence ties with Belarus, highlighting the importance of expanding cooperation through joint training, military exercises, technological collaboration and defence industrial partnerships.

The Belarusian military chief praised the Pakistan Air Force’s operational preparedness, technological advancements and growing self-reliance, describing its progress as remarkable. He also reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to broadening defence cooperation with Pakistan.

The meeting underscored the shared resolve of Pakistan and Belarus to further strengthen bilateral defence relations and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest.