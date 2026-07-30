Jannat Mirza beats the heat with sister Alishba Anjum during Family Pool Day

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza spotted having a fun time at a family pool gathering. The social media sensation recently shared Instagram Stories from a summer pool day alongside her sister Alishba Anjum, cousins, and young family members.

The clips show a relaxed family outing, with Jannat enjoying time in the swimming pool, having fun with a cousin’s young son, and spending cheerful moments with relatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

One clip shows Jannat standing at edge of outdoor covered swimming pool, preparing to enter the water, as she also flaunted her swimming skills as she laughed and splashed around with family members. The gathering also shows some children playing and beating the heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

For outing, Jannat opted for modest, full-coverage swimwear designed for pool activities. She appeared in black long-sleeved rash guards paired with fitted swim leggings and shorts.

Jannat remains Pakistan’s most-followed TikTok creator and one of the country’s biggest digital influencers. With 25.6 million followers on TikTok and 6.3 million followers on Instagram, she continues to dominate Pakistan’s social media landscape through her lifestyle content, lip-sync videos, fashion posts, travel updates, and brand collaborations.