Syed Mohammad Ahmed admits regret over years-long rift with Hira Mani

Veteran Pakistani actor, writer, and playwright Syed Mohammad Ahmed has opened up about his long-standing fallout with actress Hira Mani, admitting that he made a “major mistake” by holding on to his anger for years.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Mohammad Ahmed revealed that the disagreement began during the filming of a television drama. He said he became so upset with Hira Mani that he refused to accept her repeated apologies despite receiving several messages from her seeking forgiveness.

The actor acknowledged that the dispute also affected their professional relationship. He disclosed that there was a time when he refused to appear in the same scene with Hira Mani.

Citing the hit drama Mere Paas Tum Ho, Mohammad Ahmed noted that although Hira Mani portrayed his daughter in the serial, viewers would notice that the two did not share a single scene together because of his decision.

He said a recent meeting with Hira Mani prompted him to reconsider his actions. According to Mohammad Ahmed, the actress embraced him and became emotional during the meeting, making him realize that holding grudges and avoiding communication for years had been the wrong decision.

The veteran actor also admitted that he had not only distanced himself from Hira Mani but had also spoken negatively about her to others in the entertainment industry. He said he now feels deeply ashamed of his behavior and openly accepts that it was a serious mistake.

Mohammad Ahmed noted that he is only human and regrets the way he handled the situation, adding that he now believes he should have resolved the misunderstanding much earlier.

The actor had previously spoken in several interviews about being hurt by the behavior of a fellow actress but had never disclosed her identity. For the first time, he has now confirmed that the actress was Hira Mani.

His candid admission has been widely praised on social media, with fans and members of the entertainment industry commending him for publicly acknowledging his mistake. Many described his apology as a sign of humility and welcomed the apparent end of the years-long misunderstanding between the two artists.