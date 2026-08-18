Babar Azam ruled out of first Test against England

HEADINGLEY – Pakistan batter and Test captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test against England due to a hand injury, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said during a press conference.

With Babar unavailable, Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan in the opening Test, according to the coach.

The first Test of the three-match series will begin tomorrow, August 19, at Headingley in Leeds.

Babar sustained a hand injury during Pakistan’s warm-up match in England and was forced to retire hurt. His participation in the series opener had remained in doubt as the team awaited medical advice.

The development is a major setback for Pakistan ahead of the series, with Babar having been named Test captain for the England tour.

The second Test will be played at Lord’s from August 27, while the third Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on September 9.