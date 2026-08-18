PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Google’s Pakistan office

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Google’s office in Pakistan after meeting the company’s Vice President Wilson and his delegation to discuss digital technology, opportunities for young people and expanding cooperation between Pakistan and Google.

During the meeting, the prime minister welcomed Google’s vice president and his team to Pakistan and described Google as one of the world’s leading technology companies.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan offered significant opportunities for Google and described the company’s presence in the country as the beginning of an important new journey.

Google Vice President Wilson said the company was looking forward to developing a long-term partnership with Pakistan.

He stressed the need for further initiatives to promote digital technology in the country so that young Pakistanis could benefit from modern technologies and opportunities in the digital economy.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally inaugurated Google’s Pakistan office.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said Google could play an important role in supporting Pakistan’s youth and strengthening the country’s technology sector.

He stressed the need to further expand cooperation between Pakistan and Google, adding that the government would continue taking steps to promote digital technology and equip young people with modern skills.

The prime minister said greater access to digital skills and technology would help create new opportunities for Pakistan’s youth and contribute to the growth of the country’s digital economy.