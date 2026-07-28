Dr Nabiha Ali reconciles with husband, withdraws khula petition

LAHORE – A family court in Lahore has dismissed a petition seeking a decree of khula (judicial divorce) filed by social media personality Dr Nabiha Ali after she withdrew the application.

The case was heard by a judge of the Lahore Family Court, where Advocate Mudassar Chaudhry appeared on behalf of Dr Nabiha Ali.

During the hearing, the counsel informed the court that Dr Nabiha Ali and her husband had resolved their differences through mutual understanding.

He requested the court to allow the withdrawal of the petition seeking a decree of khula.

Accepting the request, the court dismissed the petition on the basis that it had been voluntarily withdrawn.