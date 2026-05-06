TikToker Jannat Mirza secretly gets engaged?

KARACHI – TikTok star Jannat Mirza remained in headlines as a clip of her engagement ceremony has taken social media by storm, sparking confusion and speculations among fans and critics alike.

In the viral clip, Jannat is seen alongside a man said to be her “supposed fiancé.” The man, dressed in a white outfit, appears to place a ring on her finger. Jannat is seen wearing a dull gold saree-style dress, complemented with emerald and kundan jewellery, giving the scene a formal, traditional engagement look.

Amid online buzz, Jannat herself has not posted any pictures or clips. Despite video spreading rapidly across fan pages and entertainment accounts, she has not posted or acknowledged any engagement-related update on her official social media platforms. This silence has fueled growing uncertainty about whether the clip is genuine, staged, or digitally manipulated.

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As the clip continued to circulate, social media reactions poured in with mixed and often extreme opinions. Some users expressed shock at the visuals, while others questioned its authenticity outright.

This latest viral episode has also revived public interest in her past relationship with fellow TikToker Umer Butt. The two were among the platform’s most talked-about influencer couples. The duo went public over time through shared appearances and social media posts, eventually confirming their engagement in 2021. Their relationship lasted for several years before coming to an end around late 2022 or early 2023.

After their separation, Umer confirmed that the breakup was mutual while Jannat reflected on the relationship, explaining that she realized over time that it was not suitable for long-term marriage. She described the decision as carefully considered rather than impulsive, stating that compatibility issues played a major role and that she felt relieved the relationship ended before marriage.