177 Pakistanis deported from Libya after failed illegal migration attempt to Europe

ISLAMABAD – A total of 177 Pakistani nationals, who were detained in Libya while attempting to reach Europe illegally, have been deported and returned to Pakistan.

According to reports, the deported individuals arrived in Islamabad after being repatriated from Libya. It was revealed that all of them had reached Libya through illegal migration routes in an attempt to travel onward to Europe.

The deportees were brought back to Pakistan via a special aircraft from Libya.

The report further shared the breakdown of the returnees, stating that 59 belonged to Lahore, 58 to Gujrat, 26 to Rawalpindi, 23 to Gujranwala, 10 to Sialkot, and one individual was from Islamabad.

FIA said the individuals had traveled to Libya via Iran and Saudi Arabia, and agents involved in sending them have been placed on the Red Book list.

Upon arrival at Islamabad Airport, all individuals were taken into custody and shifted to the FIA Anti-Human Smuggling Cell. They will now be handed over to different zones of the Federal Investigation Agency for further legal proceedings.