Couple shot dead in Karachi after court marriage

KARACHI – A young couple was brutally killed in a firing incident in the Malir area of Karachi after appearing in court, police said.

According to officials, 20-year-old Nadia and 25-year-old Najeebullah had married of their own choice. Following the marriage, Nadia’s father, Aslam, had registered a kidnapping case at Sachal Police Station on May 19, after which police had also arrested Najeebullah’s father.

On the day of the incident, Nadia and her husband appeared in a Malir court and presented their marriage documents before the judge. After the matter was settled, Najeebullah’s father was released.

Police said the couple left the court happily and were heading towards a NADRA office in Saudabad when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle.

Officials added that a driver and another person were also present in the car, but they managed to escape during the attack. The assailants reportedly followed the couple from the court and fired multiple shots at the back seat, killing both husband and wife on the spot. The couple had booked a rented car to travel to Hyderabad.

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Karachi police chief, directing immediate arrest of the suspects.