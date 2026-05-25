Cdf Munir Meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang In Beijing

BEIJING – Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir held an informal meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a ceremonial reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to details, the meeting took place in a cordial and respectful atmosphere during the official welcome ceremony. Premier Li Qiang warmly shook hands with Field Marshal Asim Munir, and both leaders briefly exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is currently in China as part of an official delegation accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit reflects ongoing high-level engagement between Pakistan and China aimed at strengthening diplomatic and strategic cooperation.